Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,617,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 351,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,477,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,815,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.02. 2,518,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

