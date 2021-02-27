Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $582.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,068 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.42% of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares worth $582,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

VGT stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.50. The stock had a trading volume of 659,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,458. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $382.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.64.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

