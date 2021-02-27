Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $696.29 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Aflac were worth $696,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,231. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.89. 6,425,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,627. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.