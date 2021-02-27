Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $489,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.00. 4,171,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,782. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.97 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

