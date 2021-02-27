Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.76, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

