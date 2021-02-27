Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WFC. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

WFC stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.76, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

