Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.84

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.84 and traded as low as $12.83. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 6,691 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1,167.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $472,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

