Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

