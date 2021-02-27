Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.16% from the stock’s current price.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $72.43 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,461,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,620.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 38,995 shares of company stock worth $2,892,733 in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 121,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

