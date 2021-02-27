Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Westlake Chemical has increased its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Westlake Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

WLK stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

