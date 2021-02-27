Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

WLKP stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $827.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Read More: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.