Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

WHR stock opened at $190.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.11. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $214.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.