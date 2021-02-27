William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.13). William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of RVNC opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,326,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,600,000 after purchasing an additional 246,997 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 64,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $859,438.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

