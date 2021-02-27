Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 238 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $56.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

