Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $353.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.64 and a 200 day moving average of $335.38. The company has a market capitalization of $351.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $368.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

