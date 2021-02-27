Winch Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 170,962 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,320,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 165,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after buying an additional 64,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 61,203 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $99.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day moving average of $91.79. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $112.02.

