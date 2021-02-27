Winch Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $304.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,405 shares of company stock valued at $123,215,382. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

