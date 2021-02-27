Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 252 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 120.9% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $548.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $553.30 and a 200-day moving average of $530.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.46.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

