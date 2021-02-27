Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after purchasing an additional 361,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 255,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 629,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,096,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.