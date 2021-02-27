WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce $69.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.10 million and the lowest is $68.75 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $63.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $284.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.18 million to $295.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $298.91 million, with estimates ranging from $276.42 million to $321.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

WETF traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. 633,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,062. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $794.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 60.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 81.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 156,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 70,580 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

