Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.90-2.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.90 to $2.05 EPS.

WWW traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. 632,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

