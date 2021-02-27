Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $245.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.11 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.55.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.31.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,544 shares of company stock worth $124,194,387 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

