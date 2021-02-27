Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $3,612,328.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 399,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $899,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

