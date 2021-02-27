WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

WPP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP plc (WPP.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 896.67 ($11.72).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 853.80 ($11.15) on Friday. WPP plc has a 52 week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 882.20 ($11.53). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 814.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 719.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. The company has a market cap of £10.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.55.

About WPP plc (WPP.L)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

