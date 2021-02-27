Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $46,758.93 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and $124.63 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $46,758.93 or 0.99670030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00041686 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00100530 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 123,420 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.