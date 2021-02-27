Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $225.46 or 0.00481126 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $939.84 million and $458.34 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.29 or 0.00478632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00074352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00081627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00080900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056871 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.96 or 0.00490735 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,168,590 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

