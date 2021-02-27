WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to $145.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $88.86 on Thursday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $101.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.99.

WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

