WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Cut to C$126.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WSP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of WSP Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$133.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$128.82.

WSP Global stock opened at C$110.22 on Friday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$59.83 and a 12-month high of C$127.54. The stock has a market cap of C$12.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

