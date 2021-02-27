Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

XENE opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.93 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

