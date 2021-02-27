Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Xinyi Glass stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. Xinyi Glass has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.96.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, architectural, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

