Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

XPER stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xperi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,691,000 after acquiring an additional 442,591 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after buying an additional 380,705 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after buying an additional 440,922 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 815,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,967 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

