Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

YMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. Equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $2,088,432.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,232. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

