Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Trading Up 0.9%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.95 and last traded at $56.87. Approximately 2,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yamaha from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35.

About Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY)

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

