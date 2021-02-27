yearn.finance (YFI) Trading 25% Lower This Week

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 25% against the dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $224.44 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $31,301.08 or 0.67319012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

