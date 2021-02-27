Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

NASDAQ YELL opened at $5.97 on Friday. Yellow has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $7.19.

About Yellow

YRC Worldwide, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the YRC Freight and Regional Transportation segments. The YRC Freight segment focuses on longer haul business opportunities with national, regional, and international services.

