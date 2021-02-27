Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Youdao stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $32.01. 613,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,942. Youdao has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64.

DAO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

