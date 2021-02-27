Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 5% Following Earnings Beat

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $31.72. Approximately 1,819,019 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 771,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

The company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68.

Get Youdao alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DAO shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Youdao by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,667 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Youdao by 13.7% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,388,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Youdao by 1,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Youdao by 148.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 262,951 shares during the period. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Youdao by 397.7% in the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares during the period. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of -0.41.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.