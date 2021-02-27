Yucaipa Acquisition (NYSE:YAC) Trading Down 5.6%

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) shares were down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 532,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 235,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YAC. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $6,394,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,020,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $11,114,000.

Yucaipa Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:YAC)

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

