Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $407,146.77. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,416 shares of company stock worth $3,247,694. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.