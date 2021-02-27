Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.75 Million

Analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report sales of $17.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.13 million and the lowest is $17.19 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $18.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $68.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $69.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $91.26 million, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $103.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

In related news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,141 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,554.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,554.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBDC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.70. 301,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $465.23 million, a PE ratio of -242.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.48%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.