Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Global Medical REIT posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,074. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $649.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

