Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $341.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

In other news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $62,862.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $177,244.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,995.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,956 shares of company stock worth $837,222. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 416,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $933,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

