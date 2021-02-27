Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.81 Million

Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report sales of $610.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $615.13 million and the lowest is $606.48 million. Primerica reported sales of $541.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.23. 137,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $150.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after buying an additional 222,042 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,080,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,509,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Primerica by 636.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

