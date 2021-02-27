Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post $1.28 EPS

Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. Verizon Communications posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,488,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,726,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $228.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

