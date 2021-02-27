Zacks: Analysts Expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Brokerages predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $8.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $8.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.57 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $28.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow aTyr Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

LIFE opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

