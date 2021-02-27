Zacks: Analysts Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Calix reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of CALX opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $40.23.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 31.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.