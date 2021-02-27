Zacks: Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

