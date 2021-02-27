Zacks: Analysts Expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microbot Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of MBOT opened at $8.23 on Monday. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 12.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

