Zacks: Analysts Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). NOV posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NOV by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.