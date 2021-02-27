Zacks: Analysts Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post $492.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.15 million and the lowest is $484.51 million. Roku reported sales of $320.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 900,807 shares of company stock valued at $331,332,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,828,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $13.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $395.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,434,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of -470.81 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

